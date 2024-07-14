You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING: Car crashes into house in Yarmouth

BREAKING: Car crashes into house in Yarmouth

July 14, 2024



YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck two parked cars causing one of the vehicles to crash into a house in Yarmouth. It happened about 8 AM Sunday on Long Pond Drive at Winslow Gray Road. EMTs evaluated the driver for unknown injuries. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

