Breaking: Car crashes into restaurant in Sandwich

June 10, 2021

SANDWICH – A car reportedly crashed into Bobby Byrnes Pub in the Stop & Shop Plaza off Route 6A in Sandwich shortly before noon Thursday. No injuries were reported but there was significant damage to the restaurant. A building inspector was called to check the integrity of the building. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

