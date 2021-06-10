SANDWICH – A car reportedly crashed into Bobby Byrnes Pub in the Stop & Shop Plaza off Route 6A in Sandwich shortly before noon Thursday. No injuries were reported but there was significant damage to the restaurant. A building inspector was called to check the integrity of the building. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Car crashes into restaurant in Sandwich
June 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
