Breaking: Car crashes into Staples in Orleans causing major damage

ORLEANS – A car crashed into the Staples store at 136 Route 6A in Orleans sometime after 11:30.AM Saturday. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear, however, there was heavy damage. Fire officials concerned about a possible collapse of part of the building called for the Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team to shore up the structure before the vehicle could be removed.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Top three photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN, Lower photo courtesy of Michael I. Sears/CWN