Breaking: SUV slams into building in Orleans



ORLEANS – An SUV reportedly crashed into a building in Orleans sometime before 11 AM Thursday morning. Firefighters were able to remove the driver from the Toyota Venza who was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the structure was hurt. There was extensive damage to the structure at 36 Old Colony Way, part of a three story senior housing complex. A building inspector was called to the scene and fire officials called for a tech rescue response to shore up the building to prevent the possibility of collapse. The Orleans Council on Aging was assisting the displaced residents.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.