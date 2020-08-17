HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Hyannis around 6:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Bearse’s Way. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital while a MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to later fly the victim to a trauma center. Evening commuter traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Breaking: Car vs motorcycle on Route 132 in Hyannis
August 17, 2020
