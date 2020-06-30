WEST BARNSTABLE – A cement mixer reportedly struck a tree in West Barnstable shortly after noon Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between exits 4 and 5. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Cape Cod Community College but had to abort due to fog so the victim was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Firefighters also had to deal with a large diesel fuel spill from the truck. Only the left lane was getting by and motorists should expect heavy delays in the area. The delays will likely persist for some time as a crane will need to be brought in to remove the truck. The Service Road is an alternative route around the scene. State Police are investigating the incident and the possibility a tire blew before the crash.
Breaking: Cement truck crashes into tree on Route 6
June 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
