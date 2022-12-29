You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Chimney fire extends into walls of Centerville home

Breaking: Chimney fire extends into walls of Centerville home

December 29, 2022

CENTERVILLE – A chimney fire reportedly spread into the walls of a home in Centerville. Firefighters responded to the Partridge Way residence about 1 PM and called for additions resources. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

