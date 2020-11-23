You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Coast Guard searching off Provincetown after fishing boat sinks

Breaking: Coast Guard searching off Provincetown after fishing boat sinks

November 23, 2020

COURTESY OF THE US COAST GUARD

PROVINCETOWN – The Coast Guard is searching an area about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown after reports the 82-foot vessel Emmy Rose sank early Monday morning. It was not immediately clear how many crew members were on board.

