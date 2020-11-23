PROVINCETOWN – The Coast Guard is searching an area about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown after reports the 82-foot vessel Emmy Rose sank early Monday morning. It was not immediately clear how many crew members were on board.
Breaking: Coast Guard searching off Provincetown after fishing boat sinks
November 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Wellfleet, Nantucket Receive State Funding for Infrastructure Projects
- As Holidays Approach, Food Security Resources Available Cape-Wide
- Grateful Gobble Giveback Being Hosted Thanksgiving Week
- Three Artists Selected for MassDevelopment Hyannis Residency
- Boston-Based Author Writes Children’s Book in Honor of Mayflower 400
- Oxford Scientists Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Data by Christmas
- Mashpee Chamber of Commerce Holding #ShopMashpeeBingo
- State Senate Passes Fiscal Year 2021 Budget
- Fewer Americans Travelling this Holiday
- MassDevelopment Bond Helps Fund Ellen Jones Dental Relocation, Renovation
- Baker Announces $10 Million for COVID-19 Relief
- Asymptomatic Virus Testing Offered by Community Health Center
- Boys and Girls Club to Open for Part of Thanksgiving Week