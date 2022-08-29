HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported along Route 6 in Harwich about 7:30 AM Monday. The head-on collision between a Honda Accord and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the eastbound lane between Exit 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastbound traffic was at a standstill with heavy delays westbound. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich
August 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
