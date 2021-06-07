HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on the alley section of Route 6 in Harwich. The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4 PM westbound between exits 85 & 82 (old exits 11-10). Route 6 was closed westbound while the scene was worked and delays were likely for a time. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported.
Breaking: Crash closes Route 6 westbound in Harwich
June 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
