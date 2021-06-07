You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Crash closes Route 6 westbound in Harwich

Breaking: Crash closes Route 6 westbound in Harwich

June 7, 2021

HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on the alley section of Route 6 in Harwich. The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4 PM westbound between exits 85 & 82 (old exits 11-10). Route 6 was closed westbound while the scene was worked and delays were likely for a time. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 