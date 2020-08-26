Video report: Crash sends van into house in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Miraculously there were no injuries after a crash in Provincetown Wednesday morning. The crash happened about 7:45 AM on Bradford Street at Hancock Street in the east end of town. A Honda Pilot and a Ford Transit van collided. The impact sent the van crashing into the front of a house at 242 Bradford Street. The Pilot stopped just short of a large warehouse across the street. It did not appear anyone was home at the time of the crash and both drivers were uninjured. A building inspector was called to check the structural integrity of the house. Bradford Street was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.

