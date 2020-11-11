You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarling traffic at Sagamore Bridge

Crash snarling traffic at Sagamore Bridge

November 11, 2020

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – Officials are reporting a two-vehicle crash on the Sagamore Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM. Two people were treated and released at the scene. One of the vehicles began leaking gasoline and a sander had to be called to treat the road. As a result, traffic was heavily backed up approaching the bridge for an extended time. State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 