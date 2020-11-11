BOURNE – Officials are reporting a two-vehicle crash on the Sagamore Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM. Two people were treated and released at the scene. One of the vehicles began leaking gasoline and a sander had to be called to treat the road. As a result, traffic was heavily backed up approaching the bridge for an extended time. State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash snarling traffic at Sagamore Bridge
November 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pilgrim Monument to be Lit Wednesday Night
- Future of Business Travel Unclear as Virus Upends Work Life
- Biden Vows to ‘Get Right to Work’ Despite Trump Resistance
- Baker Urges Residents to Maintain COVID-19 Precautions
- Orleans to Broadcast Veterans Day Services
- Vatican Faults Many for McCarrick’s Rise, Spares Francis
- Nantucket Hospital Clinic Hours Reduced for Veterans Day
- Cape Cod Blue Economy Project Aims to Diversify Economy
- Heritage Museums & Gardens Installs Bioswale Signage
- Barnstable Police: Renew Your Burglar Alarm Registrations
- Cape Cod Sea Camps Ceasing Operations
- Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn Dies at Age 86
- Experts Say No Need to Cancel Thanksgiving, but Play It Safe