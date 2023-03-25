You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Crews responding to house fire in Eastham

March 25, 2023

EASTHAM – Fire broke out at a house in Eastham around 1:30 PM Saturday. Flames were showing from the residence at 10 Hideaway Lane when crews arrived. A car was also reported on fire. Mutual aid from surrounding towns were called to the scene and to cover the Eastham fire station. There were no immediately reports of injuries.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

