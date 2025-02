DENNIS – Dennis firefighters were called to a house fire about 3:45 PM Sunday. Flames were visible in the rear of the residence on Sea Street just south of Upper County Road. According to reports, the blaze may have started on a rear porch and spread to the house. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Fire crew were able to quickly knock down the flames and prevent further damage to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN