You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Driver critically injured after vehicle crashes into woods in Falmouth

Breaking: Driver critically injured after vehicle crashes into woods in Falmouth

February 20, 2022

FALMOUTH -A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods around 5:30 PM Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 28 near the Route 151 interchange. Rescuers rushed the victim to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS). Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 