FALMOUTH -A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods around 5:30 PM Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 28 near the Route 151 interchange. Rescuers rushed the victim to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS). Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Driver critically injured after vehicle crashes into woods in Falmouth
February 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
