NANTUCKET – An explosion and fire tore through a home on Nantucket about noon Thursday. Flames then tore through the house on Woodbury Lane. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries. Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to other houses.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: Explosion and fire consume home on Nantucket
November 12, 2020
