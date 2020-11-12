You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Explosion and fire consume home on Nantucket

Breaking: Explosion and fire consume home on Nantucket

November 12, 2020

NANTUCKET – An explosion and fire tore through a home on Nantucket  about noon Thursday. Flames then tore through the house on Woodbury Lane. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries. Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to other houses.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

