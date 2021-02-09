You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Falmouth firefighters respond to house fire

Breaking: Falmouth firefighters respond to house fire

February 9, 2021

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded to a reported house fire at 568 Locustfield Road about 4:15 PM Tuesday. According to reports the fire was on the exterior of the Cape style house and may have involved the gas meter. National Grid was requested to the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The fire appeared to be mainly on the exterior of the house.

