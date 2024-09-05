HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a building on Iyannough Road (Route 28) near Enginehouse Road shortly before midnight. Flames were visible from the residential structure when crews arrived. No injuries were reported and fire crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Traffic was detoured off Route 28 due to apparatus and hoses in the roadway.
Fire breaks out at building on Route 28 in Hyannis
September 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Recount Sought In Local State Senate Race
- Cape Climate Resiliency and Habitat Restoration Gets $15M Boost
- Studio G Looking for Sustainability in Affordable Housing Designs
- Sandwich Boardwalk Opens After Long Wait
- Work Begins on Provincetown Water Main Installation
- Cape Towns Issue Advisories Regarding Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Amid Heightened Concerns
- Quick Clips: Pickleball is a relatively easy sport to jump into without many barriers to getting started.
- WATCH: Tackling Cape Cod’s Shark Question
- Registration Open for Second Summer Cycle
- Two Cape Cod Primary Races Being Held On Tuesday
- Racing Alleged In Deadly Route 3 Crash
- Annual Visitation Numbers At Cape Cod National Seashore Released
- Rock Festival In Support Of Local Veterans To Be Held This Sunday