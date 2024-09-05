You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at building on Route 28 in Hyannis

Fire breaks out at building on Route 28 in Hyannis

September 5, 2024

HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a building on Iyannough Road (Route 28) near Enginehouse Road shortly before midnight. Flames were visible from the residential structure when crews arrived. No injuries were reported and fire crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Traffic was detoured off Route 28 due to apparatus and hoses in the roadway.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 