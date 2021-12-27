BARNSTABLE – Fire broke out at a home in Barnstable about 1:45 PM Monday. The fire at 6 Harvey Avenue reportedly started in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported. Hyannis and West Barnstable FDs were assisting at the scene.
Breaking: Fire breaks out at house in Barnstable
December 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
