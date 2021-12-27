You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Fire breaks out at house in Barnstable

December 27, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Fire broke out at a home in Barnstable about 1:45 PM Monday. The fire at 6 Harvey Avenue reportedly started in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported. Hyannis and West Barnstable FDs were assisting at the scene.

