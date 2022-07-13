You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at house in Falmouth

Fire breaks out at house in Falmouth

July 13, 2022

FALMOUTH – Fire broker out at a house in Falmouth shortly before 4 PM Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the ranch style house at 47 Sandwich Road shortly before 4 PM to find smoke and flames on the porch. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames which appeared to mainly on the outside of the structure. No injuries were reported.

