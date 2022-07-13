FALMOUTH – Fire broker out at a house in Falmouth shortly before 4 PM Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the ranch style house at 47 Sandwich Road shortly before 4 PM to find smoke and flames on the porch. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames which appeared to mainly on the outside of the structure. No injuries were reported.
Fire breaks out at house in Falmouth
July 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
