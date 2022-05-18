HYANNIS – Fire broke out at a home in Hyannis shortly after 9 PM Tuesday. Heavy fire was showing when crews arrived at the building on St. Catherine Avenue. An ambulance was called to evaluate a civilian victim. Firefighters reportedly had to deal with hoarding conditions in the house. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Fire breaks out at house in Hyannis
May 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
