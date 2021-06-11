FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at a Falmouth Housing Corperation apartment building at 704 Main Street (Route 28) shortly before 8 PM Thursday. Heavy flames were showing on the outside of the building when crews arrived. The fire reported to be on a deck area was quickly knocked down. Crews were searching the second and third floors for people who were reported to still be in the building and unable to get out. Fortunately everyone did make it out and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid was responding to cover the Falmouth fire stations. Several units of the apartment building were left uninhabitable due to water and smoke damage and those residents will be displaced until repairs can be made.
Breaking: Fire breaks out in large three story building in Falmouth
June 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
