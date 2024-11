SANDWICH – Fire engulfed a double-wide mobile home in Sandwich about 12:30 PM Friday. A Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation fire tower spotted the smoke. Sandwich and Mashpee firefighters responded to the area of Peter’s Pond Park and found the structure fully involved. Crews worked quickly to contain the fire which had started to catch nearby brush on fire. There no immediate reports of injuries.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.