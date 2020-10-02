Breaking: Fire erupts at commercial building in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a blaze on Route 130 shortly before 9 PM Thursday. Several explosions were reported coming from Cape Cod Axle and Driveshaft. On arrival it was determined a truck in the rear of the building was on fire and had extended to the building. Mutual aid from Joint Base Cape Cod fire was requested to the scene while other departments covered the Sandwich stations. There were no immediately reports of injuries.

By 9:15, the fire was under control and firefighters were checking for extension into the building. The state fire marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire.