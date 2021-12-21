You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire erupts at home in Centerville

Fire erupts at home in Centerville

December 20, 2021

CENTERVILLE – Fire broke out at a home in Centerville about 8:45 PM. Passing motorists on Craigville Beach Road noticed smoke coming from the house at 26 Short Beach Road. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) FD called for a 2nd alarm to bring  mutual aid to the scene and to cover their stations. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 