Fire erupts at home in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – Fire broke out at a home in Centerville about 8:45 PM. Passing motorists on Craigville Beach Road noticed smoke coming from the house at 26 Short Beach Road. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) FD called for a 2nd alarm to bring mutual aid to the scene and to cover their stations. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.