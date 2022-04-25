Breaking: Fire erupts in house in Eastham

EASTHAM – A fire erupted in a house in Eastham sometime after 9 PM Sunday evening. Flames were shooting from the rear of the residence at 555 Great Pond Road when crews arrived at the two-story structure. Police officers were able to get the occupants to safety. Initial reports say the fire may have extended from a fireplace. Crews were able to quickly get the main flames knocked down but remained on scene for some time to check for further fire spread. Mutliple mutual aid units responded to the scene or to cover empty fire stations.