HYANNIS – Fire broke out in a house in Hyannis sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. The fire appeared to have started in the attached garage of a ranch style home. Firefighters were successful in quickly getting the fire under control. There were no reports of injuries. The State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN; video courtesy of Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Video: Fire erupts in house in Hyannis
November 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
