Breaking: Fire guts wood shop in Wellfleet

September 3, 2020

Tim Caldwell/CWN

WELLFLEET – Fire gutted a wood shop in the rear of 250 Kendrick Avenue in Wellfleet about 5 PM Friday.

Details are coming up.

