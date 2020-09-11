Breaking: Fire heavily damages house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Falmouth Friday morning. Firefighters were called to 7 Grace Court about 10:10 AM. Everyone made it out safely and firefighters reportedly rescued some cats from the building. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth stations. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Falmouth Police reported a section of Sandwich Road in the area of the fire was closed due to apparatus and hoses in the street.