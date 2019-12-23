HYANNIS – Firefighters were called back to 66 Murray in Hyannis shortly before 8 PM Sunday. That’s the scene of Saturday night’s two-alarm fire. Heavy smoke was showing from the attic of the duplex that was heavily damaged by fire last night. The fire appeared to be in a second floor bathroom. There were some anxious moments when a firefighter reportedly fell through a floor. Luckily he was quickly rescued and escaped any serious injury. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called back to the scene to investigate this latest fire.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
BREAKING: Fire apparently rekindles at Hyannis duplex
December 22, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
