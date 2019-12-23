You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING: Fire apparently rekindles at Hyannis duplex

BREAKING: Fire apparently rekindles at Hyannis duplex

December 22, 2019


HYANNIS – Firefighters were called back to 66 Murray in Hyannis shortly before 8 PM Sunday. That’s the scene of Saturday night’s two-alarm fire. Heavy smoke was showing from the attic of the duplex that was heavily damaged by fire last night. The fire appeared to be in a second floor bathroom. There were some anxious moments when a firefighter reportedly fell through a floor. Luckily he was quickly rescued and escaped any serious injury. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called back to the scene to investigate this latest fire.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 