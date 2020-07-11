FALMOUTH – Firefighters have ordered a second alarm for a fire reported at the Marine Biological Lab on the Woods Hole Oceangraphic Institute campus on MBL Street. Smoke was reported showing from the roof of the large brick building.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: Fire reported at Marine Biological Lab at WHOI facility in Woods Hole
July 11, 2020
