Breaking: Fire reported at Marine Biological Lab at WHOI facility in Woods Hole

July 11, 2020

Google Earth/CWN

FALMOUTH – Firefighters have ordered a second alarm for a fire reported at the Marine Biological Lab on the Woods Hole Oceangraphic Institute campus on MBL Street. Smoke was reported showing from the roof of the large brick building.
