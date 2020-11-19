Fire reported at Truro condo complex

TRURO – Firefighters from several towns are on the scene of a fire at the Bay Beach Town Homes at 544 Shore Road. The call came on sometime after 6 PM for smoke showing from the property. About 6:45 PM it was reported the fire appeared to be confined to one unit and was under control. There were no reports of injuries. Firefighters from Provincetown and Wellfleet were called to the scene while Eastham and Orleans were providing station coverage.

