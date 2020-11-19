TRURO – Firefighters from several towns are on the scene of a fire at the Bay Beach Town Homes at 544 Shore Road. The call came on sometime after 6 PM for smoke showing from the property. About 6:45 PM it was reported the fire appeared to be confined to one unit and was under control. There were no reports of injuries. Firefighters from Provincetown and Wellfleet were called to the scene while Eastham and Orleans were providing station coverage.
Check back for further details
Fire reported at Truro condo complex
November 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
