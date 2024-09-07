You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Fire reported in garage of West Barnstable home

Breaking: Fire reported in garage of West Barnstable home

September 7, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – Fire broke out at a home in West Barnstable about 11 AM Saturday. Firefighters were called to Buttonwood Lane to find smoke showing from the garage of the house. Officials believed the fire was in a wall and possibly extending to the attic. Mutual aid was requested to the scene and to cover the West Barnstable fire station. No injuries were reported.

