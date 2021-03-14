You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Firefighters battling blaze in Falmouth

Breaking: Firefighters battling blaze in Falmouth

March 14, 2021

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Falmouth sometime after 3 PM Sunday. The fire at 598 Waquoit Highway (Route 28) appeared to have started in the basement and spread up to the 1st floor where flames were visible on arrival. All of the occupants escaped the house safely. An ambulance was requested to evaluate a civilian. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth stations. Route 28 was closed in the area of the fire between Red Brook Road and Moonakis Road due to apparatus and hose lines in the street.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 