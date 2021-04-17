Video: Firefighters from several towns called to blaze in North Truro





NORTH TRURO – Firefighters from several towns were called to a house fire in North Truro. The call at 6 Highland Avenue came in shortly before 10 AM. Smoke was showing in the roof of the 1 story house. The structure appeared vacant at the time and no injuries were reported. At one point all firefighters were ordered out of the building due to safety concerns. Crews switched to a defensive attack.The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

tr041721 6 Highland Ave fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.