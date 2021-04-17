You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Firefighters from several towns called to blaze in North Truro

Video: Firefighters from several towns called to blaze in North Truro

April 17, 2021



NORTH TRURO – Firefighters from several towns were called to a house fire in North Truro. The call at 6 Highland Avenue came in shortly before 10 AM. Smoke was showing in the roof of the 1 story house. The structure appeared vacant at the time and no injuries were reported. At one point all firefighters were ordered out of the building due to safety concerns. Crews switched to a defensive attack.The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire.
If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

tr041721 6 Highland Ave fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 