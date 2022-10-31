Breaking: One person seriously injured in blaze at house in Chatham



CHATHAM – Firefighters from Chatham and Harwich responded to a house fire shortly after 2 PM Monday. Smoke was pouring from the residence at 1369 Main Street (Route 28) when they arrived. The fire appeared to be in the basement. One person was removed from the house by firefighters and transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Chatham firefighters had help from crews from Eastham, Brewster, Orleans, and Harwich in bringing the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

CWN is checking with Chatham fire officials for further details.