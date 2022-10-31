CHATHAM – Firefighters from Chatham and Harwich responded to a house fire shortly after 2 PM Monday. Smoke was pouring from the residence at 1369 Main Street (Route 28) when they arrived. The fire appeared to be in the basement. One person was removed from the house by firefighters and transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Chatham firefighters had help from crews from Eastham, Brewster, Orleans, and Harwich in bringing the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
CWN is checking with Chatham fire officials for further details.
Breaking: One person seriously injured in blaze at house in Chatham
October 31, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown Gets Funding for Housing Project Sidewalks
- Candidates for State Rep. Share Their Priorities
- Champ Homes Receives Grant for Transitional Housing
- Powerball Jackpot Sits at $1 Billion
- WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue
- Feds Unveil Plan to Grow Wind Power While Sparing Rare Whale
- Cape Symphony Celebrates Children’s Music
- AAA Offers Halloween Safety Tips
- Healey Endorses Buckley for Barnstable County Sheriff
- Experts Hopeful for Right Whale Rebound, Though New Challenges Ahead
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and Chris Lauzon
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidates for 1st Barnstable District State Rep. Chris Flanagan, Abe Kasparian and Tracy Post
- COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing