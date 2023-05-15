You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Firefighters respond to structure fire in New Seabury

May 15, 2023

MASHPEE – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire in the New Seabury section of Mashpee just before 7 PM Monday. The fire was reported at a Sand Dune Court in New Seabury.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

