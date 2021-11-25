You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Firefighters respond to two alarm house fire in Chatham

Breaking: Firefighters respond to two alarm house fire in Chatham

November 24, 2021

CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Chatham about 8 PM Wednesday evening. Units from Harwich also responded to the scene on Windsong Landing. It was believed the house was vacant at the time. A second alarm was struck to bring more manpower to the scene.


