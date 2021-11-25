CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Chatham about 8 PM Wednesday evening. Units from Harwich also responded to the scene on Windsong Landing. It was believed the house was vacant at the time. A second alarm was struck to bring more manpower to the scene.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: Firefighters respond to two alarm house fire in Chatham
November 24, 2021
CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Chatham about 8 PM Wednesday evening. Units from Harwich also responded to the scene on Windsong Landing. It was believed the house was vacant at the time. A second alarm was struck to bring more manpower to the scene.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Love Live Local Holiday Season Prep
- Sunday Journal – Housing Assistance Corporation’s Telethon for Hope
- Sunday Journal – Mental Health Experts in Police Work
- Thanksgiving High School Football Games Set to Kick Off Across Cape
- Baker: Some Hospitals Must Postpone Non-Essential Procedures
- ‘Tis The Season For Giving Returns To Benefit AID’s Support Group
- Yarmouth Select Board Member Tracy Post Running for State Representative Seat
- Housing Assistance Corporation Introduces 12 Days Of Giving Fundraiser
- Cape & Island Towns Receive Award For Efforts In Sustainability
- Department Of Fire Safety Shares Thanksgiving Safety PSA
- Maine Lawmakers Ask Baker to Halt Transmission Line Project
- Dead Humpback Washes Ashore in Provincetown
- Baker Signs Massachusetts’ Congressional Redistricting Map