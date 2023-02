BOURNE – A large fire was reported at a residential structure at 25 Baker’s Lane at the Hideaway Village condos in Bourne sometime after 1o:30 AM Saturday. Flames were visible on arrival and mutual aid was requested to the scene. Reports say everyone evacuated the structure safely. Frozen hydrants were hampering efforts to get water to the scene. Tanker units were responding to bring additional water to the fire.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.