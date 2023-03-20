BOURNE – A four-vehicle crash caused significant delays on Route 6 (Scenic Highway) in Bourne. The crash was reported west of Bournedale Road near the Seafood Shanty around 8 AM Monday. Rescuers responded to evaluate victims but no serious injuries were reported. A large debris field forced lane closures causing heavy delays. Sandwich Road may be an alternate route. Mass State Police were on scene investigation how the crash happened.
Four-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on the Scenic Highway in Bourne
March 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
