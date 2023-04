DENNIS – A gas line was reportedly struck by a construction crew in Dennis sometime before 12:30 PM Friday. The incident happened at the Cuffy’s store on Route 28 near Trotting Park Road. Traffic was detoured from the area until National Grid crews could arrive to mitigate the leak. The road reopned shortly before 1:30 PM.



de042123 Gas line struck Rt. 28 Dennis from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.