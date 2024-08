EASTHAM – A natural gas main was struck by a construction crew in Eastham sometime after 12:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Shore Road just off Route 6 north of South Eastham Street. Officials were reportedly shutting down traffic on Route 6 in the area Bridge Road is an alternate route. The adjacent Eagle Wing Motel and residences in the area were being evacuated. National Grid was called to the scene to cap the leak.

Update 2:25 PM: One lane of traffic is open in both directions.