Breaking: Hang glider seriously injured in Wellfleet

November 22, 2020

Google Maps/CWN

WELLFLEET – A hang glider was seriously injured after reportedly crashing hard into the parking lot at White Crest Beach on Ocean View Drive. The incident happened about 12:30 PM Sunday. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Site to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

