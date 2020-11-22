WELLFLEET – A hang glider was seriously injured after reportedly crashing hard into the parking lot at White Crest Beach on Ocean View Drive. The incident happened about 12:30 PM Sunday. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Site to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Hang glider seriously injured in Wellfleet
November 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Three Artists Selected for MassDevelopment Hyannis Residency
- Boston-Based Author Writes Children’s Book in Honor of Mayflower 400
- Oxford Scientists Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Data by Christmas
- Mashpee Chamber of Commerce Holding #ShopMashpeeBingo
- State Senate Passes Fiscal Year 2021 Budget
- Fewer Americans Travelling this Holiday
- MassDevelopment Bond Helps Fund Ellen Jones Dental Relocation, Renovation
- Baker Announces $10 Million for COVID-19 Relief
- Asymptomatic Virus Testing Offered by Community Health Center
- Boys and Girls Club to Open for Part of Thanksgiving Week
- Opioid Deaths Rise Slightly After Nine Months
- Reopening Task Force Updates Community on COVID-19
- Sunday Journal with the Heroes in Transition Organization