You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Updated: One seriousy injured after car slams into tree in Marstons Mills

Updated: One seriousy injured after car slams into tree in Marstons Mills

December 25, 2019


MARSTONS MILLS – One person was seriously injured when an SUV slammed into a tree in Marstons Mills around 4:15 PM. The crash happened on Race Lane between the roundabout and the horse farm. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver of a Chevy Avalanche.A  MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the nearby Cape Cod Airfield to airlift the victim to a trauma center. Race Lane was closed between the roundabout and Osterville/West Barnstable Road until about 5:30 PM. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 