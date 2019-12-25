MARSTONS MILLS – One person was seriously injured when an SUV slammed into a tree in Marstons Mills around 4:15 PM. The crash happened on Race Lane between the roundabout and the horse farm. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver of a Chevy Avalanche.A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the nearby Cape Cod Airfield to airlift the victim to a trauma center. Race Lane was closed between the roundabout and Osterville/West Barnstable Road until about 5:30 PM. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Updated: One seriousy injured after car slams into tree in Marstons Mills
December 25, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
