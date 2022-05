This slideshow requires JavaScript.

DENNIS – Firefighters from Dennis and Yarmouth were called to a house fire in Dennis about 1:45 PM Friday. Heavy fire was showing from one room of the house at 34 Village Green. All occupants were reported to have escaped safely. The fire extended into the attic prompting additional mutual aid from Brewster and Barnstable to respond to the scene.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN