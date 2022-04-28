You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / House fire quickly extinguished in Falmouth

House fire quickly extinguished in Falmouth

April 28, 2022

FALMOUTH – Multiple calls were received for a fire at a house at 462 Teaticket Highway in Falmouth shortly before 11:30 AM Thursday. Fire crews found a fire on a second floor deck of a residence that was quickly knocked down. All occupants were able to safely evacuate. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

