FALMOUTH – Multiple calls were received for a fire at a house at 462 Teaticket Highway in Falmouth shortly before 11:30 AM Thursday. Fire crews found a fire on a second floor deck of a residence that was quickly knocked down. All occupants were able to safely evacuate. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
House fire quickly extinguished in Falmouth
April 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
