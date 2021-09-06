NORTH TRURO – Fire was reported in a house in Truro about 6 PM. The fire was reported in a bedroom at 11 Kimberly Lane. The house overlooks the Atlantic Ocean not far from Coast Guard Beach. One person was rescued over a ladder and was reported to be uninjured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
House fire reported in Truro
September 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
