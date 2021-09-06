You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / House fire reported in Truro

House fire reported in Truro

September 6, 2021

NORTH TRURO – Fire was reported in a house in Truro about 6 PM. The fire was reported in a bedroom at 11 Kimberly Lane. The house overlooks the Atlantic Ocean not far from Coast Guard Beach. One person was rescued over a ladder and was reported to be uninjured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

