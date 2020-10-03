BARNSTABLE – Fire officials called Hyannis Fire’s heavy rescue truck to the scene of a crash in Barnstable about 4 PM. The crash happened at 3675 Main Street (Route 6A) by the Cape Cod Organic Farm. An Audi sedan struck the gate of while leaving the farm. The Hyannis crew was called to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter landed at Barnstable Municipal Airport and flew the victim to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Breaking: Jaws of Life needed at Barnstable crash
October 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Updated Report: Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Has COVID-19
- Second COVID-19 Death on Nantucket Announced by Hospital, Health Department
- Virus Spreads on Panel Handling Supreme Court Nomination
- Trump at Military Hospital; New Cases Among Allies Emerge
- Marine Toys for Tots Program Kicks Off
- Calmer Choice Offers Program Scholarships
- Heritage Museums & Gardens Elects New Board Chair and Trustee
- Joint Base Cape Cod Machine Gun Range will be Reviewed for Environmental Impacts
- Sandwich Voting Booths May Move to School Gyms
- Trump has COVID-19, Going to Military Hospital
- US Unemployment Drops to 7.9% but Hiring Slows Pre-Election
- Biden and his Wife Test Negative for Coronavirus
- Sunday Journal with Fifth Barnstable District Candidate Jim Dever