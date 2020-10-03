You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Jaws of Life needed at Barnstable crash

BARNSTABLE – Fire officials called Hyannis Fire’s heavy rescue truck to the scene of a crash in Barnstable about 4 PM. The crash happened at 3675 Main Street (Route 6A) by the Cape Cod Organic Farm. An Audi sedan struck the gate of while leaving the farm. The Hyannis crew was called to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter landed at Barnstable Municipal Airport and flew the victim to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

