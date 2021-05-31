BOURNE – A car and dump truck reportedly collided in Bourne shortly after 2 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of County Road and Barlow’s Landing Road. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free occupants of the car. Miraculously no serious injuries were reported. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Jaws of Life needed at crash in Bourne involving dump truck
May 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
