Breaking: Large brush fire breaks out at Joint Base Cape Cod

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A large brush fire broke out Joint Base Cape Cod early Thursday afternoon. A third alarm assignment brought mutual aid brush units from several towns to the scene along with Mass. Department of Conservation and Recreation units to the scene. A prescribed burn was planned for the area today.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.