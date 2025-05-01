You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Large brush fire breaks out at Joint Base Cape Cod

Breaking: Large brush fire breaks out at Joint Base Cape Cod

May 1, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A large brush fire broke out Joint Base Cape Cod early Thursday afternoon. A third alarm assignment brought mutual aid brush units from several towns to the scene along with Mass. Department of Conservation and Recreation units to the scene. A prescribed burn was planned for the area today.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

